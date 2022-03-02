How many devices can stream HBO Max at once — and how to sign out a device if you’re over the limit

The HBO Max service allows multiple devices to stream content from the same account at once. SOPA Images/Shutterstock

You can remotely sign out of other devices via your HBO Max profile.

Streaming is all about convenience — but that doesn’t mean it’s without its limits. Take your HBO Max account: there are limits on the number of profiles you can have per account and the number of devices you can stream at once.

Here’s what you need to know about those watch limits, and how to sign out of other devices so you can keep streaming your favorite TV shows.

How many devices can stream HBO Max?

You can stream on up to three separate devices at once using a single HBO Max account. If you go beyond that, you will be notified that you are streaming on too many devices.

In that case, you’d have to go into your account settings and manage the devices connected to your account (keep in mind that you can only manage adult profiles).

How many profiles can I have on HBO Max?

You can have up to five profiles on an HBO Max account — this includes both adult and kid profiles.

As long as you don’t already have five profiles, you can add a profile from the HBO Max website.

Note: Even though you can have up to five profiles on your HBO Max account, remember that only up to three people can stream at once.



How to sign out another device on HBO Max

If you’re worried about streaming to too many devices at once, you can remotely sign out of your account on another device.

Here’s how:

On computer

1. Sign into your HBO Max account.

2. Click into your profile, then select the profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Click on your profile name in the top-right corner of the screen. Devon Delfino/Insider

3. Select Manage Devices.

Choose Manage Devices. Devon Delfino/Insider

4. Locate the desired device and click Sign Out or Sign All Devices Out.

Choose the device you want to sign out of, or sign out all of them at once. Devon Delfino/Insider

On phone or tablet

1. Open the HBO Max app and log in, if needed.

2. Go into your profile and then tap the Profile icon, located on the bottom of the screen (phones) or the left side of the screen (tablets).

Tap the profile icon. Devon Delfino/Insider

3. Select the Settings icon, located in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Select the Settings icon. Devon Delfino/Insider

4. Tap Manage Devices.

Tap Manage Devices. Devon Delfino/Insider

5. Find the desired device and tap X or select Sign All Devices Out.

Choose the device to sign out, or sign out of all devices. Devon Delfino/Insider