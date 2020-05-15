'How many people can be on Houseparty?': You can have up to 8 people in a room — here's how to start a Houseparty call

Houseparty You can have up to eight people in a Houseparty chat room.

Currently, a maximum of eight people can be on a Houseparty video call.

While Houseparty limits video calls to a small number of participants, users have the option to have an infinite number of chatting rooms and float between them as they wish.

Unlike many other video chatting platforms, Houseparty allows a rather limited number of people in a video session. Currently, Houseparty allows a maximum of eight people in one video call session.

However, users on the platform can have numerous chatting rooms where they can hop around without initiating a call. While in the Houseparty session, participants can play games while chatting.

I’ll leave it to you to figure out who you leave out for the call, but here’s how to start a Houseparty session or to join an ongoing one.

How to start a Houseparty call

To start a Houseparty call, open the app, then follow these steps:

1. Tap the plus icon at the top right corner.

2. Search your contacts and then tap on all the contacts you want to invite to the session.

3. Tap “Invite to the Room.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Select people you want to connect with and invite them to the room.

If you want to join a Houseparty chat in progress, swipe up from the bottom of the app screen. You will now see both a list of contacts who are online as well as ongoing chats. Tap a chat you wish to join and tap “Join.”

