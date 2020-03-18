Here's how many people can be in a Google Hangout call at a time, and how to start a video or phone call

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider You could have a vast number of people in one Google Hangout call.

Up to 150 people can participate in a Google Hangout, though a video call is limited to 25 participants.

The 10 participants who are currently most active on a group Hangout will be displayed at the bottom of the Hangout screen.

People can join a Hangouts session via Gmail, the Hangouts mobile app, the Hangouts site directly, and with a Chrome extension.

With Google Hangouts, a large group of people can be connected despite the distance and via multiple different types of hardware.

A Hangouts session can consist of chatting, audio calls, live video, or a blend of all these options.

Video Hangouts calls can be shared by up to 25 people, while as many as 150 participants can come together for a text-based meeting.

To start a Hangouts session with a group of people from your computer, follow these steps.

How to start a Google Hangout

1. Go to https://hangouts.google.com on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on the Contacts icon at the left side of your screen.

Steven John/Business Insider You can save a group you create in Google Hangouts for quick access later.

3. Click “New conversation,” then click “New group.”

4. Add each contact you want included, then click the checkmark icon to create the group.

You will now have a text Hangouts window created. At the top of that window is a camera icon which can be used to initiate a video call with the group.

During a Hangouts call, you can add new participants by sending an invite via the icon with a plus symbol (+) beside a little person.

Steven John/Business Insider You can invite people from this window.

On mobile, you can start a Hangout by tapping the plus symbol in the green circle at the bottom right of the app, and then reach out to a single contact or create a group. The plus symbol person icon can also be used to add people to the session in real time when using the app.

