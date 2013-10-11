This One Chart Shows How Huge New York Comic Con Has Become

Today is the first day of New York Comic Con.

From October 10-13 comic, TV, and film fans will descend on the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Now in its eighth year, NYCC is nowhere near the size of San Diego’s massive event that’s been going on since the ’70s; however, it’s become a staple of its own since 2006.

If you’re not familiar with the event, you should be.

In addition to a giant art gallery and comic display, the four-day extravaganza offers sneak peeks at show screenings before they air on TV. If you’re wandering around the showfloor, you may even bump into a star from one of your favourite shows.

There’s no word yet on how many people will be attending this year, but tickets for the four-day event are sold out.

Here’s how attendance has grown since the event began:

