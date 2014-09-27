Ello's Founder Says The Invite-Only, Ad-Free Social Network Is Receiving 38,000 Signups Per Hour

People sure are excited about Ello.

If you haven’t heard the hype, Ello is the once-mysterious social network that promises zero ads and a creative layout.

Ello is currently in beta, and is invite-only, which has led to influx of people signing up and requesting invites.

Two days ago, Ello was seeing 4,000 signups per hour, but that number has ballooned in the last 48 hours, as people continue to create accounts and request invites.

“We’re up to 38,000 signups per hour recently,” Ello founder Paul Budnitz tells Business Insider.

And while the interest in Ello is promising, Budnitz says they’re not trying to be the biggest social network out there, even though people continue to characterise Ello as a threat to Facebook.

“It’s not really what we’re about,” says Budnitz. “We’re not trying to be the biggest.”

To get a sense of what Ello looks like, you can take a look at a preview of Budnitz’s Ello profile below or sign up for an invitation here.

