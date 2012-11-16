Whose Fault Is It That Only 10 Out Of 70 New Partners At Goldman Are Women?

Photo: Daniel Erik Drost / Flickr, CC

Yesterday, 70 hardworking and fortunate folks just got promoted to partner at Goldman Sachs.



For anyone who works on Wall Street, that’s pretty much as close as it gets to nirvana. So hats off to everyone on that list.

But Christine Harper of Bloomberg just pointed out that only 10 of the 70 folks who were just made partner are women a 6-to-1 ratio in favour of fellas.

So, whose fault is that?

Please explain below.

