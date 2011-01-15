How Many Millions Did Google Have To Give This Guy To Keep Him From Going To Twitter?

Photo: In.com

Twitter tried to hire a Google product VP named Sundar Pichai, but failed after Google gave Pichai a big raise, Liz Gannes reports.Pichai runs the team behind Chrome and Chrome OS.



Google is constantly fending off other Valley companies trying to poach its talented engineers and executives.

Mostly we’ve heard about a talent war between Google and Facebook. Facebook keeps telling recruits the company wants to be worth $1 trillion some day, and Google keeps throwing cash at its people, hoping they’ll stay.

One time, Google gave one of its engineers $6 million so she wouldn’t bolt for Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

Is that how much Sundar got paid to stay? We’d love to know! Tip us at [email protected] or [email protected] Send us any and all news about the Valley recruiting wars, as a matter of fact.

Google’s $6 million woman made The Silicon Valley 100 – our list of the 100 people who did the coolest things in Silicon Valley this year.

See who else made the list here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.