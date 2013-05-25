You Can Fit A Lot Of Kindergartners In A Tesla Model S [Video]

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is the father of five young boys (twins and triplets), and that’s part of the reason the Model S is designed to fit seven people.



As part of a presentation on gasoline vs. electric cars, a six-year-old student decided to put the Model S to the test, and see how many of his classmates could fit inside.

The result is this very cute video:



