You Can Fit A Lot Of Kindergartners In A Tesla Model S [Video]

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is the father of five young boys (twins and triplets), and that’s part of the reason the Model S is designed to fit seven people.
As part of a presentation on gasoline vs. electric cars, a six-year-old student decided to put the Model S to the test, and see how many of his classmates could fit inside.
The result is this very cute video:
