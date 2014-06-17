This Chart Tells The Story Of Apple's Massive IPhone 6 Upgrade Sales Opportunity

This year is expected to be the mother of all upgrade cycles for Apple and the iPhone. Apple is reportedly going to release a 4.7-inch iPhone and a 5.5-inch iPhone this fall. The iPhone 5S is 4-inches.

Samsung has been making big screened phones for years now. Apple is finally going to catch up, and analysts expect this to drive big sales.

In the following chart from UBS, made by Statista, we get a look at when iPhone owners in the U.S. will actually be eligible for an upgrade. As you can see, almost half of Apple’s current iPhone owners will be eligible for an upgrade in the next ten months, which should drive big sales for Apple.

