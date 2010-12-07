How Many Households Do The Major Sports Networks Reach?

ESPN and ESPN2 are predictably atop the list of sports networks with the largest potential audience, appearing on cable guides in just under 100 million households apiece.



But the sports channels that reach the next most households are more surprising. Don Walker of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel breaks it down.

The Golf Channel – 83.1 million households

Speed – 77.2 million households

Versus – 75.1 million households

ESPNU – 72.5 million households

NFL Network- 56.8 million households

MLB Network – 55.2 million households

NBA TV – 54 million households

ESPN Classic – 39.7 million households

Why so much success for niche specialty channels without a major sports league behind them? Simple. Golf Channel and Versus are owned by Comcast, the nation’s largest cable provider.

Speed belongs to another heavy hitter: News Corp.

