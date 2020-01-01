'How many Google accounts can you have?': There's no limit — here's how to add and switch between multiple Google accounts

- There is no limit on the number of accounts you can have on Google.
- You can quickly and easily create new accounts, and also link those to your existing accounts so that you can easily switch between different accounts.
When it comes to the number of Google accounts you can have, there are no limits – you can have as many unique accounts as you want.
The tricky part, however, is that the more accounts you have, the more potential logins you need to remember. But you can always link your accounts by listing an older account as the recovery email address.
Here’s how to create another Google account if you have one already.
How to create another Google account and switch between accounts
1. Open Google Chrome and sign into your Google account on a Mac or PC.
2. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of the window.
3. Select “Add another account.”
4. Click on “Create account.”
5. Pick the type of account you want to add from the drop-down.
6. Add your information and follow the prompts to set up your new Google account.
7. Verify your phone number.
8. Decide whether to use the same phone number across accounts.
9. Read through the privacy and terms and click “I agree” to create your new Google account.
10. Once signed into multiple Google accounts, you can again click your icon at the top right corner of a Google page to access each of your accounts.
