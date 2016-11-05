Obama's plan to supercharge electric vehicles has a lot of ground to cover

The Obama administration is still high on electric vehicles. The White House on Thursday unveiled a broad plan to cover 35 states and roughly 25,000 miles of US highways with a 48 new EV “charging corridors.”

Though it’s hard to say how smoothly these efforts will go, adding more charging stations is a sorely needed step for electric vehicles to achieve wider adoption. As this chart from Statista shows, only a handful of states concentrated in the West and Northeast (plus Florida) have installed a healthy network of stations for EV owners to power up their cars.

It’s a classic chicken-and-egg situation. The Obama administration badly missed its original goal of getting 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2015 — with less vehicles, there’s less reason to build the infrastructure. But as more and more and more and more and more of the automobile industry goes electric, there’s more incentive for things to change.

