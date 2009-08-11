The Eco-labelling Craze: A (Meaningless) Way To Say "Hey, We're Green!"

Created: 1992

Purpose: This eco-label is found on food products in the U.S. -- grown locally or abroad -- that are produced without using most conventional pesticides, fertilizers made with synthetic ingredients or sewage sludge, bioengineering, or ionizing radiation.

Under organic laws, 5% of a USDA Organic-certified product could be made of non-organic substance, approved by the Department of Agriculture. Since it was created in 2002, that list has grown from 77 to 245 substances -- arguably under pressure from big corporations that want to cash in the billion-dollar business of organic products.

Created: 1998

Purpose: Certifies products that contain no animal ingridients or animal by-products, and that have not been tested on animals.

Keeping the vegan diet enough without questioning whether a vegan label truly signifies that the product is vegan. There are plenty of copycats for the Certified Vegan Label, that slap 'vegan' signs on products without verification.

Created: 2002

Purpose: The label identifies small farmers distributing through local channels - farmer's markets, roadside stands, local restaurants, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs and small local grocery stores.

This is an inexpensive alternative to the USDA Organic certification, which can rack up administrative fees in the thousands.

Created: 1986

Purpose: The label means that food products are tested for pesticide residues, and that it sets limits of detection for each specific pesticide residues.

However, this label does not mean that there were no pesticides used. Somewhat misleading, wouldn't you agree?

Created: 2001

Purpose: This label is found on food products by farmers who meet environmental standards that yield high quality products and preserve healthy land for future generations.

Land preservation while trying to make a living by farming is expensive. But since the organic and fairtrade market is growing, if Protected Harvest becomes popular, certified farmers might see returns on this environmental investment.

Created: 2002

Purpose: Farms that meet the Salmon-Safe standards exercise water and erosion control, and use less (or no) chemical pesticides and fertilizers to preserve healthy streams and wetlands that important native salmon fisheries of the Pacific Northwest.The label appears on food products, and business facilities.

Since the organisation issues the certificates itself, quality control and verification of Salmon-Safe businesses could be questionable.

Also, Salmon-Safe doesn't mean organic.