How Many Days Per Week Are You Actually Productive At Work?

More highlights from the Microsoft Office Personal Productivity Challenge (which drew responses from more than 38,000 people in 200 countries):

People work an average of 45 hours a week; they consider about 17 of those hours to be unproductive (U.S.: 45 hours a week; 16 hours are considered unproductive).

People spend 5.6 hours each week in meetings; 69 per cent feel meetings aren’t productive (U.S.: 5.5 hours; 71 per cent feel meetings aren’t productive).

Women had an average productivity score of 72 per cent, compared with 71 per cent for men (U.S.: women, 70 per cent; men, 68 per cent).

Workers said they receive an average of 42 e-mail messages per day (U.S.: 56).

The most common productivity pitfalls are unclear objectives, lack of team communication and ineffective meetings — chosen by 32 per cent of respondents overall — followed by unclear priorities at 31 per cent and procrastination at 29 per cent (U.S.: procrastination, 42 per cent; lack of team communication, 39 per cent; ineffective meetings, 34 per cent).

