These are the states that have announced how many COVID-19 vaccine doses they will receive in the first round of distribution

Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty Images A photo illustration show a syringe. Argentina was selected to test a vaccine against COVID-19, it is estimated that the clinical phases will begin in August.

Three coronavirus vaccines – from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca – have shown positive results in late-stage trials.

Pfizer has already submitted its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency approved use with the US Food and Drug Administration, and the vaccine could receive approval as early as December 10.

Once a vaccine is approved, states will be able to distribute the first doses almost immediately.

New York, California, and a few other states have already announced how many doses they expect.

Three vaccines for COVID-19 â€” from Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca â€”have shown positive results in trials, and could soon be distributed. Some states, including New York and California, have already announced how many doses they expect to receive in the first batch once a vaccine is approved.

Pfizer has applied for emergency authorised use with the US Food and Drug Administration, and could be cleared as early as December 10. Some state governments are announcing plans to receive doses even sooner.



Operation Warp Speed, the government program to develop and deliver vaccines, will distribute 6.4 million doses in the first batch, which will be allocated to states based on population,NPR reported. Many states haven’t yet addressed when they will get the first doses, but those that have expect them in mid-December.

Here are the states that have announced doses so far:

New York expects to get 170,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on December 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-New York) speaks at a press conference.

California will receive 327,000 initial doses in “mid December,” according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on homelessness in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

An initial allotment of 1.4 million vaccine doses should start arriving in Texas during the week of December 14, Gov. Greg Abbot said.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Texas Governor Greg Abbott displays COVID-19 test collection vials as he addresses the media during a press conference held at Arlington Emergency Management in Texas.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state will receive between 1 and 2 million vaccine doses in the middle of December.

oe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday put forth new legislation aimed at protesters.

New Jersey expects 1.1 million doses by the end of January, according to state health commissioner Judith Persichilli.

Seth Wenig/AP

Alabama will initially receive 40,950 vaccine doses, fewer than the original promise of 112,000 doses, according to the state department of health.

Taylor Hill/Getty Exterior view of the Baptist Health Coronavirus Care Clinic on March 23, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Arkansas will get 45,000 to 90,000 doses, according Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero.

Andrew DeMillo/AP Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, centre, speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday, March 12, 2020, where Hutchinson announced the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to six and that his administration told public schools in four counties to temporarily close.

