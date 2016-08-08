Brexit has slashed the number of UK billionaires

Matthew Nitch Smith
Rich wealthy picnicGettyThe falling pound has been bad for UK billionaires.

The number of dollar billionaires in the UK has fallen to 106 — down from 130 since the same time last year, according to a report by wealth analysts at Wealth-X.

This was mostly down to the fall in the value of the pound, which hit a thirty-year low right after the UK voted to leave the EU in the June 23 referendum.

The combined wealth of all the UK’s current billionaires is $295 billion (£226 billion), down from $395 billion ($303 billion).

Overall there are 2,473 dollar billionaires in the world, with a combined wealth of $7.68 trillion (£5.89 trillion).

Asia has the fastest growth rate of billionaires, with 678 new ones since the survey was done last year — four times more than the US.

The report has also done a profile of the typical billionaire:

  • Education: 70% have done a bachelor’s degree, but only 22% went on to do a masters.
  • 57% were self-made, up 7% from last year.
  • Finance is still the biggest billionaire industry, with 15.2% of billionaires from that sector.
  • Industrial conglomerates came second most common sector at 12.8% with real estate third at 5.7%.
  • Love and Marriage: 85% of today’s billionaires are married, down 1% from last year.
  • Charity: Most billionaires are pretty generous, donating an average of $110 million each over a lifetime. Education is the cause closest to their heart, making up 54.5% of donations.
  • Over $4 trillion will be passed on by billionaires through inheritance in the next 20 years.

NOW WATCH: There’s a glaring security problem with those new credit card chips

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.