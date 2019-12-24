Here's what $3,000 a month in rent will get you in 13 major US cities

Shutterstock Houston, Texas.

A recent study by rental platform Zumper examined the median number of bedrooms and bathrooms $US3,000 a month in rent will get you in 100 US cities.

In some cities, $US3,000 a month comes with a median of five bedrooms. In others, $US3,000 a month in rent gets you just one bedroom.

To collect the data, Zumper looked at the median bedroom and bathroom count from available listings that were priced between $US2,750 and $US3,250 in each city.

Business Insider rounded up 13 of the top US cities and listed them in order of highest to lowest median bedroom count.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the US, the amount of space that comes with a $US3,000-a-month budget fluctuates wildly depending on where you live.

A recent study by rental platform Zumper examined the median number of bedrooms and bathrooms $US3,000 a month in rent will get you in 95 of the largest US cities by population.

In cities like Colorado Springs, where the average rent is $US1,199, $US3,000 a month will get you five bedrooms. On the other hand, in cities like San Francisco, where the average rent is $US3,733, $US3,000 a month will get you just one bedroom.

To create this list, Zumper used its National Rent Report from November to gather rental data on the cities. The platform then looked at the median bedroom and bathroom count from available listings that were priced between $US2,750 and $US3,250 in each city.

Business Insider rounded up 13 of the top US cities and listed them in order of highest to lowest median-bedroom and median-bathroom count.

In Colorado Springs, Colorado, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of five bedrooms.

Median household income in Colorado Springs:

$US58,158

Median number of bedrooms: 5

Median number of bathrooms: 4

Source: Zumper

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Colorado Springs costs $US2,950 per month.

Source: Zumper

In Las Vegas, Nevada, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of four bedrooms.

Shutterstock

Median household income in Las Vegas:

$US53,159

Median number of bedrooms: 4

Median number of bathrooms: 3

Source: Zumper

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Las Vegas costs $US2,900 per month.

Source: Zumper

In Dallas, Texas, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of three bedrooms.

Shutterstock

Median household income in Dallas:

$US47,285

Median number of bedrooms: 3

Median number of bathrooms: 2

Source: Zumper

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Dallas costs $US2,995 a month.

Source: Zumper

In Houston, Texas, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of three bedrooms.

Shutterstock

Median household income in Houston:

$US49,399

Median number of bedrooms: 3

Median number of bathrooms: 2

Source: Zumper

This three-bedroom, two-bedroom home in Houston costs $US3,000 a month.

Source: Zumper

In Miami, Florida, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of two bedrooms.

Getty Images

Median household income in Miami:

$US33,999

Median number of bedrooms: 2

Median number of bathrooms: 2

Source: Zumper

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Miami costs $US3,000 per month.

Source: Zumper

In Los Angeles, California, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of two bedrooms.

Shutterstock

Median household income in Los Angeles:

$US54,501

Median number of bedrooms: 2

Median number of bathrooms: 2

Source: Zumper

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Los Angeles costs $US3,000 per month.

Source: Zumper

In San Jose, California, $US3,000 gets renters a median of two bedrooms.

Median household income in San Jose:

$US96,662

Median number of bedrooms: 2

Median number of bathrooms: 2

Source: Zumper

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in San Jose costs $US2,850 per month.

Source: Zumper

In Seattle, Washington, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of two bedrooms.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income in Seattle:

$US79,565

Median number of bedrooms: 2

Median number of bathrooms: 2

Source: Zumper

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Seattle costs $US2,995 a month.

Source: Zumper

In Phoenix, Arizona, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of two bedrooms.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income in Phoenix:

$US52,080

Median number of bedrooms: 2

Median number of bathrooms: 2

Source: Zumper

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Phoenix costs $US2,950 per month.

Source: Zumper

In Boston, Massachusetts, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of two bedrooms.

Shutterstock

Median household income in Boston:

$US62,021

Median number of bedrooms: 2

Median number of bathrooms: 1

Source: Zumper

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Boston costs $US3,000 per month.

Source: Zumper

In Washington D.C., $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of two bedrooms.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income in Washington D.C.:

$US77,649

Median number of bedrooms: 2

Median number of bathrooms: 1

Source: Zumper

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Washington D.C. costs $US3,000 a month.

Source: Zumper

In New York, New York $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of one bedroom.

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Median household income in New York City:

$US57,782

Median number of bedrooms: 1

Median number of bathrooms: 1

Source: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in New York City costs $US2,995 per month.

Source: Zumper

In San Francisco, California, $US3,000 a month gets renters a median of one bedroom.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income in San Francisco:

$US96,265

Median number of bedrooms: 1

Median number of bathrooms: 1

Source: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in San Francisco costs $US2,980 per month.

Source: Zumper

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.