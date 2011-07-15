Android Will Beat Out iOS Before You Know It

Photo: Lifehacker

With Google’s earnings call yesterday, they were proud to share some good news on the mobile front.There are around 130 million Android devices floating around out there right now and they’re seeing 550,000 new activations daily, up from 400,000 in May.



Compare this to Apple iOS activations, which number 325,000 iPhones and iPads a day.

Yes, iOS is still in the lead, but Android is completely poised to catch up if Google can maintain its growth.

DON’T MISS: 10 Things You Never Knew Were Possible On Google+



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.