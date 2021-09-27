About 100 Americans are still trying to get out of Afghanistan

Passengers walk on the tarmac to board a commercial aircraft bound to Kabul at Herat Airport on September 22, 2021. HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP via Getty Images

About 100 Americans are still waiting to leave Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Monday.

US troops left on August 30, effectively ending the war in Afghanistan.

This makes it more difficult for US citizens and permanent residents to return home.

About 100 US citizens and permanent residents are still waiting to leave Afghanistan, an anonymous senior State Department official told reporters on Monday, according to Reuters.

“Our highest priority in Afghanistan, of course, remains helping those American citizens who wish to leave the country now to do so,” the official said.

The war in Afghanistan effectively ended on August 30 as the remaining US troops left the country, making it more difficult to evacuate Americans who want to come back home. But roughly 85 Americans and 79 legal permanent residents have left Afghanistan on various flights since the last troops departed, per what the official told Reuters.

The Biden administration faced bipartisan criticism over its handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal – particularly over the fact that Americans and thousands of Afghan allies were left behind.

As the US entered the final stages of the pullout, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan. The militant Islamists marched into Kabul in mid-August after rapidly taking over major cities – often without much of a fight from Afghan forces. The Taliban takeover prompted panic in Kabul and scenes of chaos at the capital city’s airport, as thousands of people desperately tried to flee the country. The US was able to evacuate roughly 124,000 people after the Afghan government fell.

During the evacuations, ISIS-K staged a devastating suicide attack near the airport, killing 13 US service members and 169 Afghans. The US responded with drone strikes, one of which killed 10 Afghan civilians – including seven children.

Since the US completed the withdrawal, the Taliban established an all-male interim government. Among the ministers is the leader of a US-designated terror group who’s wanted by the FBI.

Though the militants have sought to pose as moderates since regaining control of Afghanistan, they’ve also violently cracked down on dissent and been accused of human rights violations. One of the founders of the Taliban also recently told the Associated Press that the militant group will bring back public executions and hand amputations as a form of punishment.