Inside MakerBot: The Brooklyn Startup Bringing 3D Printing To The Masses

Bre Pettis, a former schoolteacher, and his co-founders Adam Mayer and Zach Smith started MakerBot Industries in 2009 with the hope of making 3D printing more accessible.



They created a 3D desktop printer called the MakerBot. The company was an instant success and sold out of its first 20 MakerBots in just two weeks. Since then, users have created just about anything they could imagine with the device.

This past August the company raised $10 million to expand the MakerBot team and take its invention to the next level.

Pettis says there are many similarities between the personal computing industry and the personal manufacturing industry. He compares his machines to early personal computers like the Apple I.

We recently visited the famed MakerBot Botcave in Brooklyn to see how Pettis and his team are spearheading the personal manufacturing revolution.

Watch the video below to see for yourself.

Produced By Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova

Music: “I Am Running with Temporary Success from a Monstrous Vacuum in Pursuit” by Chris Zabriskie



