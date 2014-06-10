How To Make Money Off Your Vacation Home When You're Not There

It’s a major luxury to own a second home. But when you’re not using it, a second home can also be a source of income.

Eric Horndahl, VP of marketing for vacation rental website FlipKey, says the company’s users make an average of $US26,000 per year on their homes, with some making as much as $US100,000 annually.

He gave us some tips about how to squeeze most money from your second home.

First, and most important, is marketing, Horndahl said. He suggested hiring a photographer to take professional pictures that would really appeal to renters.

Homeowners should de-clutter their homes and stage photos with the right lighting and angles to “make people feel like this is the best place that they could stay when they’re travelling to their destination,” he said.

The next tip? Pricing. Horndahl says it’s important to price your home properly throughout the year. He recommended browsing the internet to see how much similar homes are going for.

Another important but underrated factor is how the homeowner represents himself online — always reply to renters quickly and professionally.

Finally, Horndahl said homeowners should market across a number of different channels. Aside from Flipkey, HomeAway and Airbnb are great avenues.

And the biggest mistake? Not prepping your home properly. Aside from cleaning up, he suggested storing valuables in locked closet and providing basic items that guests would get in a hotel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.