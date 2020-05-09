What the top 25 colleges and universities in the US have said about their plans to reopen in fall 2020, from postponing the semester to offering more remote coursework

Brian Snyder/Reuters Harvard University students prepare to leave campus to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020.

US universities began shifting to remote learning in light of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Some universities, like Harvard, are planning for another remote semester, while others, like Rice, expect to reopen campus with social distancing regulations.

Here’s what the top 25 US colleges and universities have discussed for fall 2020 reopening plans so far.

To inform our list, we used information from Niche, a school-ranking website that released its choices for the top 25 colleges and universities in the country in 2019.

We also used Niche’s net price calculation for each school, which is the average cost of tuition after financial aid reported by each college in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tufts University

Brian Snyder/Reuters Tufts University is in Massachusetts.

Location: Medford, Massachusetts

Net price: $US29,449

COVID-19 updates: Tufts University is unsure it will reopen in the fall, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences James Glaser told the Tufts Daily. This comes after the University announced hiring, wage, and salary freezes and suspension of all capital projects on April 14. The school lost an estimated $US15 million amid the pandemic.





Read more about Tuft’s coronavirus response here





Georgetown University

lillisphotography/Getty Images Georgetown University is in Washington, DC.

Location: Washington, DC

Net price: $US27,420

COVID-19 updates: Georgetown University has not released plans for the fall 2020 semester yet.





Read more about Georgetown University’s coronavirus response here





University of Michigan

Ken Wolter/Shutterstock The University of Michigan.

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Net price: $US16,408

COVID-19 updates: According to a COVID-19 update on May 7 on the University of Michigan website, President Mark Schlissel said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the university reopening in the fall for in-person coursework, but that the steps to get there remain unclear.





Read more about the University of Michigan’s coronavirus response here





Amherst College

Mark Yarchoan/Shutterstock Amherst College is in Massachusetts.

Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Net price: $US19,519

COVID-19 updates: In a virtual town hall for AmherstCollege students on April 22, President Biddy Martin said the university hopes to have a decision on the status of the fall semester by June.





Read more about Amherst College’s coronavirus response here





Bowdoin College

Pat Wellenbach/AP Bowdoin College is in Brunswick, Maine.

Location: Brunswick, Maine

Net price: $US24,447

COVID-19 updates: Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose told students in an email on April 2 that the university expects to make a decision about how the university will reopen in the fall on June 15, the Bowdoin Orient’s Andrew Bastone reported.





Read more about Bowdoin College’s coronavirus response here





Cornell University

Lewis Liu/Shutterstock Cornell University is in Ithica, New York.

Location: Ithaca, New York

Net price: $US31,449

COVID-19 updates: In an April 30 statement to the Cornell community, Michael Kotlikoff, provost of the university, said that while fall 2020 courses will resume, it is too early to guarantee that students could return to campus and courses could take place in person.





Read more about Cornell University’s coronavirus response here





The University of Southern California

Associated Press The University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Net price: $US32,892

COVID-19 updates:The University of Southern California has yet to release updates regarding reopening in fall 2020.





Read more about the University of Southern California’s coronavirus response here





The University of Chicago

Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock The University of Chicago is in Illinois.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Net price: $US34,834

COVID-19 updates:The University of Chicago has not yet released a plan for reopening in the fall.





Read more about the University of Chicago’s coronavirus response here





The University of Notre Dame

Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock The University of Notre Dame is in Indiana.

Location: Notre Dame, Indiana

Net price: $US27,453

COVID-19 updates:The Observer reported on April 28 that the University of Notre Dame sent an email to faculty stating that it will announce plans for the fall semester by mid-June.





Read more about the University of Notre Dame’s coronavirus response here





The California Institute of Technology

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com The California Institute of Technology is in Pasadena.

Location: Pasadena, California

Net price: $US24,466

COVID-19 updates:The California Institute of Technology hasn’t released a fall 2020 reopening plan yet.





Read more about CalTech’s coronavirus response here





Dartmouth College

Dan Lewis/Shutterstock Dartmouth College is in New Hampshire.

Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

Net price: $US22,303

COVID-19 updates: Dartmouth College Provost Joseph Helble told the Dartmouth that a decision about how to conduct the fall 2020 term will likely be made in June or July.





Read more about Dartmouth’s coronavirus response here





Washington University

Evan Meyer/Shutterstock Washington University is in St. Louis.

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Net price: $US27,777

COVID-19 updates: Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin told the Source that the university will reopen in the fall, but it is still figuring out how.





Read more about Washington University’s coronavirus response here





Pomona College

Deborah Kekone/Shutterstock Pomona College is in California.

Location: Claremont, California

Net price: $US18,427

COVID-19 updates: Pomona College President G. Gabrielle Starr told the Los Angeles Times the university is considering delaying the start of the fall semester or switching to partial remote coursework.





Read more about Pomona College’s coronavirus response here





Vanderbilt University

Harrison McClary/Reuters Vanderbilt University is in Nashville, Tennessee.

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Net price: $US23,295

COVID-19 updates: Vanderbilt University Chancellor Susan Wante tweeted on April 21 that decisions for how to reopen in the fall have not been made yet.





Read more about Vanderbilt University’s coronavirus response here





Northwestern University

Anthony Ricci/Shutterstock Northwestern University is in Illinois.

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Net price: $US26,099

COVID-19 updates: According to the Northwestern University website, a plan for how fall courses will be conducted is not in place yet and fall course registration has been postponed until at least late July.





Read more about Northwestern University’s coronavirus response here





Rice University

cheng/Shutterstock Rice University is in Houston, Texas.

Location: Houston, Texas

Net price:$US24,131

COVID-19 updates: Rice University President wrote in a letter to students on May 4 that the university expects to reopen campus in the fall, and it is considering regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including flexible start dates for international students and some remote coursework, Houston Chronicle’s Brittany Britto reported.





Read more about Rice University’s coronavirus response here





The University of Pennsylvania

f11photo/Shutterstock The University of Pennsylvania campus.

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Net price: $US24,539

COVID-19 updates: In a coronavirus update on the University of Pennsylvania website dated April 27, the university said it plans to have a combination of remote and in-person courses in fall 2020.





Read more about the University of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus response here





Columbia University

LENS-68/Shutterstock Columbia University is in New York.

Location: New York City

Net price: $US22,824

COVID-19 updates: Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger updated the community on April 23 confirming that the university will reopen in the fall, and details about how will be announced over the next two months.





Read more about Columbia University’s coronavirus response here





Brown University

jiawangkun/Shutterstock Brown University is in Rhode Island.

Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Net price: $US25,651

COVID-19 updates: Brown University President Christina Paxson told the Wall Street Journal that she thinks the university will have in-person classes, but that some students may continue to work remotely anyway.





Read more about Brown University’s coronavirus response here





Duke University

Gerry Broome/AP Duke University is in North Carolina.

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Net price: $US22,011

COVID-19 updates: Duke University President Vincent Price announced on April 14 that decisions about how to reopen for the fall semester will be finalised in August,Duke Today reported.





Read more about Duke University’s coronavirus response here





Princeton University

John Greim / Getty Images Princeton University is in New Jersey.

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Net price: $US16,302

COVID-19 updates: Princeton University President Chris Eisgruber told the Princeton community that the university will decide whether classes for fall 2020 will be conducted online or in-person in early July.





Read more about Princeton University’s coronavirus response here





Harvard University

Brian Snyder/Reuters Harvard University students prepare to leave campus to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Net price: $US17,030

COVID-19 updates:Harvard University provost Alan M. Garber told members of the Harvard Community in a letter dated April 27 that the university is committed to reopening in the fall, but that it must prepare to function entirely remotely to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.





Read more about Harvard University’s coronavirus response here





Yale University

Michelle McLoughlin/Reuters Yale University is in New Haven, Connecticut.

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Net price: $US18,053

COVID-19 updates: Peter Salovey, president of Yale University told the Yale community in an email on April 21 that the university will announce plans for the fall semester in July, Yale Daily News’s Valerie Pavilonis reported.





Read more about Yale University’s coronavirus response here





Stanford University

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo Stanford University in California.

Location: Stanford, California

Net price: $US16,562

COVID-19 updates: In a Stanford University faculty senate meeting on April 16, Aron Rodrigue and Stephanie Kalfayan, co-chairs of the Fall Planning Task Force said that a plan for the fall 2020 semester will likely be presented to the president and provost of the university in May, the Stanford Daily’s Michael Espinosa reported.





Read more about Stanford University’s coronavirus response here





Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Brian Snyder/Reuters The Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Net price: $US22,230

COVID-19 updates: According to several coronavirus updates on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) website, the college is working on a fall 2020 reopening plan.





Read more about MIT’s coronavirus response here





