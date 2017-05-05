How Macquarie Bank's senior executives carved up $124 million in pay between them

Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

The senior executive team at Macquarie Bank, which today posted another record profit of $2.21 billion, shared $124 million in pay in 2016.

The company’s annual report released today shows the top earner as CEO Nicholas Moore with total remuneration of $18.71 million, a rise of 3% or $554,544 on the previous year.

He gets a base pay of just $818,804. The rest is made up of a performance payments, profit shares, equity awards, other share-based payments including performance share units and short term employee benefits.

The rest of the $124 million was shared by Moore’s 11 direct reports.

Stephen Allen, chief risk officer – $7,305,102

T.C. Bishop, head of Macquarie Capital – $8,068,025

Ben Brazil, co-head of the Corporate and Asset Finance – $16,883,877

Andrew Downe, head of Commodities and Global Markets – $15,445,732

G.A. Farrell, co-head of Corporate and Asset Finance – $10,130,473

Michael McLaughlin, country head, US – $3,809,503

M.J. Reemst, Macquarie Bank Limited managing director and CEO – $4,742,813

Nicole Sorbara, COO – $5,813,557

Patrick Upfold, CFO – $6,297,451

G.C. Ward deputy managing director, head of Banking and Financial Services – $9,456,996

Shemara Wikramanayake, head of Macquarie Asset Management Group – $17,339,653

Here’s how Macquarie’s remuneration system works:

