How Low Will Facebook's Stock Go?

The magic is gone. Facebook stock has plunged well below its IPO price, and the question everyone’s asking now is: how low can it go?



Watch the video below for Henry Blodget’s take on where Facebook stock could trade to and why investors have no one to blame but themselves (and the NASDAQ):

Produced By William Wei

And Don’t Miss:

• A 60-Second Guide To The Facebook IPO Fizzle

• What’s Next For Facebook

• Should You Buy Facebook Stock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.