Search

Here’s how Louboutin heels are strassed, or professionally bedazzled, by hand

Irene Anna Kim,Katya Kupelian
  • Urban Bling is a professional luxury accessory bedazzler based in New York.
  • They’re known for transforming designer accessories with Swarovski crystals.
  • Here’s how they strass, or professionally bedazzle, Louboutin heels.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Urban Bling is a professional luxury-accessory bedazzler in New York City. Here’s how it professionally bedazzles, or “strasses,” Louboutin heels with Swarovski crystals. Strassing is a great way to create a custom look and upcycle heels that are worn out or damaged. Pricing depends on the style of Louboutin, ranging from $US850 ($AU1,190) to $US1,800 ($AU2,520).

About the Author
Irene Anna Kim,Katya Kupelian