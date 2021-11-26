Here’s how Louboutin heels are strassed, or professionally bedazzled, by hand

Urban Bling is a professional luxury accessory bedazzler based in New York.

They’re known for transforming designer accessories with Swarovski crystals.

Here’s how they strass, or professionally bedazzle, Louboutin heels.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Urban Bling is a professional luxury-accessory bedazzler in New York City. Here’s how it professionally bedazzles, or “strasses,” Louboutin heels with Swarovski crystals. Strassing is a great way to create a custom look and upcycle heels that are worn out or damaged. Pricing depends on the style of Louboutin, ranging from $US850 ($AU1,190) to $US1,800 ($AU2,520).