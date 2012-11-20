There's An Algorithm That Reveals How Long Workers Will Stay At A Job

Photo: Instagram / harizskywalker

Rest assured, hiring managers — you can now identify candidates prone to job hopping.Evolv — a data provider — has come up with a formula that predicts how long a candidate will likely stay with a specific company.



The algorithm is based on employment history, performance data and social media usage combined with certain econometrics such as gas prices and nationwide unemployment rates.

“These models will predict your likelihood of separating from your employer based on everything we know about you and the position,” Michael Housman, managing director of analytics at Evolv, told Christina Farr at VentureBeat.

Farr said that there are two reasons why people leave their jobs — it doesn’t fit their skills-set or it’s not the right cultural fit.

With the adequate data, Evolv said it can place people in jobs where they’ll likely stay the longest.

Here’s what the research has concluded so far:

An individual employee’s success is directly affected by their manager’s performance.

High performance employees are those with exactly two social media accounts — any more or less will make employees “less likely to succeed.”

The most loyal employees are those with personality traits like reliability and curiosity.

Evolv is currently collaborating with The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for further research on employee retention.

