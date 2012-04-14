How Long Will Apple Shareholders Have To Endure This Humiliating Embarrassment?

Eric Platt

Investors have felt tormented over the past few days as Apple shares have fallen nearly six per cent from a record high set on April 9.

Although that’s not a terrible decline, what’s weird is that Apple is actually under-performing the broader stock market.

As you can see from this chart of Apple vs. the S&P 500, this is a very rare occurrence. Apple has crushed the S&P for years.

Chart

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

So the question is: When will Apple go back to beating the S&P?

Below we present a slightly unusual chart.

When the purple line is at 1 that means that Apple is equal to or setting a brand new all-time high against the S&P 500. As long as Apple beats the S&P 500 day in and day out, the line stays right at the top: At 1.

It’s when Apple underperforms the S&P 500, and drops below its relative all time high that the purple line dips.

Chart

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

Since Apple started hitting new highs in early 2005, it took on average 8.52 trading days for the company’s shares to erase its dips.

But there were a number of times it took longer than that. Dips that began in 2005, 2007 and 2008 took 11.5, 4.5 and 9 months, before Apple fully recovered, respectively

Bottom line: Most of the time Apple recovers to new relative all-time highs very fast. But there were times when Apple investors had to wait nearly a year or at least several months before returning to their former relative glory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple moneygame-us