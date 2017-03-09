Here's how long various drugs stay in your body

Long after the initial effects of a drug wear away, its byproducts can linger in our blood, urine, and hair. And contrary to what many advertised drug tests might promise, not all substances leave their chemical signature in the body for the same amount of time.

Here’s how long various drugs, from alcohol to morphine, stay in the body:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.