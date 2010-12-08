How Long Until Google's Partners Screw Up Chrome OS The Way They Did To Android?

Photo:

Google shared a lot more about its forthcoming Chrome operating system today. It sounds pretty cool.Here’s our question: How long until Google’s hardware partners start screwing it up, the way they have with Android, Google’s mobile OS?



For instance, how long until a Google Chrome OS device ships with Microsoft Bing set up as the pre-installed default search engine?

How long until one of the hardware makers slaps some crazy, crappy, custom UI on it?

Which OEM will be the first to load the Chrome OS netbooks up with unwanted “crapware”?

We’ll be waiting…

(To be sure, this probably won’t hurt Chrome OS much, unless it gets out of hand… it hasn’t really hurt Android. But it may be less than ideal for Chrome OS users.)

