How long you can stay in extremely cold temperatures before getting frostbite

A polar vortex is hitting 75% of the continental US population this week and the cold that comes with it is no joke .

Forecasters warn that below-freezing temperatures could give people frostbite and hypothermia in as little as five minutes outside.

Frostbite is a serious condition that happens when c old temperatures cause skin and tissue to start freezing, killing the cells.

Watch the video above to learn how wind-chill can drastically affect how long you can last outside in the cold.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on March 4, 2017.

