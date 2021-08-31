One map shows how long it could take for each US state and DC to get back to pre-pandemic employment

People walk by a Help Wanted sign in the Queens borough of New York City on June 04, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Using average job growth over the last three months, this map shows how long it could take the economies of each state and DC to recover.

Utah and Idaho are the only states that are above pre-pandemic employment.

Several other states may not be too far behind.

The economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The pace of recovery differs throughout the US, and almost every state is still below pre-pandemic employment.

But some states may be able to get back to pre-pandemic employment in just a few months.

Utah and Idaho are the only states that are above their February 2020 levels of nonfarm payroll employment, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Insider recently took a closer look at just when other states and DC could reach their pre-pandemic employment. To estimate when states could recover, we used the most recent three-month averages of change in nonfarm payroll employment.

Three states had negative averages – Kentucky, Alaska, and Wyoming – so we couldn’t estimate their pace of recovery.

The following map highlights just how long it could take each state and DC to get back to employment levels from before the pandemic based on their recent job growth rates. Some states are only a few months away from getting back to pre-pandemic employment if they add jobs at the same pace as their most recent averages. You can hover over each state and DC for more info about each state’s employment situation and projection as of July 2021:





It’s important to note that the economy of each state differs and some were hit harder by the pandemic than others, so just how many jobs each state has to make up varies.

Arizona’s three-month average job growth rate was 25,400 in July, and it was just 20,900 jobs below its February 2020 level that month. That means if Arizona added another 25,400 in August, it would be around pre-pandemic employment. Similarly, Montana would take until October to recover, using its three-month average of almost 1,300 jobs added each month.

Other states won’t recover as soon. In fact, if some states continue to add jobs at their most recent three-month average job growth rate it could take until late 2022. Other states could take even longer, as highlighted in the above map. North Dakota has only added almost 200 jobs per month on average over the last three months, so without a higher average it would take until the end of 2032 at this pace.