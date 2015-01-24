Guess How Long It Has Been Since The Republicans Won A Presidential Election Without A Bush On The Ticket?

Wikipedia Richard Nixon’s re-election in 1972 was the last time the Republicans won the U.S. presidency without a member of the Bush family on the ticket.

Former presidential advisor David Gergen tossed out an interesting fact at a lunch in Davos today.

Yes, Gergen said, it’s odd that the United States has developed two political dynasties — the Clintons and the Bushes.

But it is what it is.

And all reasonable Americans should sleep well, Gergen added, if the next two presidential candidates are Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush — because both are smart, reasonable, and qualified, and neither is a wingnut.

Then Gergen threw out this startling fact:

The Republicans have not won a U.S. presidential election without a Bush on the ticket since 1972.

That’s 42 years and counting…

