You would think Foxconn makes iPads quickly, but according to ABC’s big report on Foxconn, it takes 5 days and 325 sets of hands to make an iPad.



For more on what it’s like in the factory check this out →

Photo: ABC News (screenshot of a report)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.