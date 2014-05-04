Here's How Long It Will Take To Binge-Watch All Your Favourite Shows

Nielsen posted a handy infographic Wednesday detailing how long it would take to binge-watch a lot of popular TV shows.

It’s worth checking out if you are thinking about binge-watching a new show and want to figure out how much time you’ll have to invest.

With more than 190 episodes, “24” is the longest show on the list. You would have to watch more than six days without stopping in order to catch up on the entire eight-season series.

“Breaking Bad,” on the other hand, would take less than two days to watch in full.

Missing from the list is “The Simpsons,” which at 25 seasons, would take approximately 9 days and 14 hours to watch. It would take roughly 14 days, 19 hours, and 30 minutes to watch “M*A*S*H.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.