How to check how long you have left on your PlayStation Plus subscription in 3 simple steps

Chrissy Montelli
Charnsitr/ShutterstockIt’s easy to check how much time is left on a PlayStation Plus subscription on a PS4 console.

If you’ve been enjoying your PlayStation Plus membership, you might be considering renewing the membership once your subscription period is up.

Or maybe you’ve decided that PS+ isn’t for you, and want to know when your subscription will expire.

In either case, it’s easy to figure out how much time you have left on your PlayStation Plus subscription. Here’s how to see it.

How to check how long you have left on your PlayStation Plus subscription

1. From your PlayStation 4’s homescreen, navigate to the top-left of the screen, to the PS+ icon. Press the X button once you reach it.

How long is left on my PS+ subscription 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThe PS+ icon resembles a yellow D-pad adorned with the PS4’s buttons.

2. On the next screen, select “Manage Membership” and press X.

3. Select “Subscription” and press X.

How long is left on my PS+ subscription 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderIn the ‘Manage Membership’ dropdown menu, select ‘Subscription’ to manage your subscription.

You should now be able to view details about your PlayStation Plus subscription, including when the subscription expires and when it’s up for renewal.

How long is left on my PS+ subscription 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYour subscription start date, end date, and pricing information are all visible on the Subscription screen.

You can also turn the “Auto-Renewal” function on or off from this screen, which will control whether or not your PlayStation Plus subscription will be renewed automatically at the end of the subscription period.

