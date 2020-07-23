How long it took 11 of the world's richest people to become billionaires

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Warren Buffett.

UK-based sports betting firm OLBG found that it takes the average self-made billionaire 21 years to join the three comma club after starting out, but some entrepreneurs get rich faster than others.

eBay founder Pierre Omidyar became a billionaire faster than anyone else on the Forbes Billionaires List.

Warren Buffett’s investing acumen may be highly praised, but it took a long time to make him a billionaire.

Some entrepreneurs dream up businesses that make them into billionaires virtually overnight while others work for decades to join the three comma club.

It takes the average billionaire 21 years to make their first billion, according to an analysis of the Forbes’ 2020 Billionaires List by British sports betting firm OLBG. Some, like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, do it much faster while others, such as Zara billionaire Amancio Ortega, take a bit longer to amass their massive fortunes.

No one on the 2020 Billionaires List was inducted into the three comma club faster than eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, however, who made a billion dollars in just three years after founding the online auction house.

Keep reading to see how long it took some of the richest people in the world to make their first billion, listed in order of slowest to fastest time to billionaire status.

Note: This ranking only includes self-made billionaires in the order they appeared on Forbes’ 2020 Billionaires List as it was originally published in March, so those who inherited their fortunes, like the Waltons of Wal-Mart, have been excluded. OLBG determined how long each individual took to become a billionaire by subtracting the year they founded their primary business from the year Forbes declared them a billionaire.

11. Carlos Slim may be the richest man in Mexico, but it took him 30 years to become a billionaire.

Kimberly White/Getty Images Carlos Slim Helu.

Current net worth: $US53.2 billion (attributed to Slim and his family)

Source of wealth: Telecommunications giant America Movil

Slim, 80, and several of his family members control Latin America’s largest telecommunications company, per Forbes. He has also invested in construction, consumer goods, and real-estate firms in Mexico, in addition to holding a stake in The New York Times, per Forbes.

10. It took Spanish fashion mogul Amancio Ortega 26 years to join the three comma club.

Getty Images / Xurxo Lobato Amancio Ortega.

Current net worth: $US63.3 billion

Source of wealth: Zara parent Inditex

The 84-year-old Spaniard began his career in textile manufacturing but went on to cofound fast-fashion retailer Zara with his late wife Rosalia Mera in 1975, Business Insider previously reported.

9. Warren Buffett’s conservative investing philosophy may have made him a lot of money, but it was slow going. It took Buffett 23 years to become a billionaire.

Steve Pope / Getty Images Warren Buffett.

Current net worth: $US72.5 billion

Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate

Investor Warren Buffett made his fortune running conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, per Forbes. The company owns fast food staple Dairy Queen and insurer Geico.

8. Fashion billionaire Bernard Arnault took 13 years to become a billionaire.

Reuters Bernard Arnault.

Current net worth: $US112.1 billion

Source of wealth: Louis Vuitton owner LVMH

French businessman Bernard Arnault, 71, is the richest person in the fashion industry, Business Insider previously reported. However, the pandemic temporarily reversed the luxury conglomerate CEO’s fortunes, sending both LVMH’s share price and Arnault’s net worth into a free fall.

7. and 6. It took Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates 12 years to become billionaires after Gates founded the software giant.

Microsoft Gates and Ballmer.

Current net worths: $US113.6 billion (Gates), $US72.1 billion (Ballmer)

Source of wealth: Microsoft

Bill Gates, 64, founded software giant Microsoft with his high school friend Paul Allen in 1975, Business Insider previously reported. The company made Gates a billionaire in 1986, the year after it went public, according to CNBC.

Ballmer became one of Microsoft’s first employees after dropping out of Stanford Business School in 1980, Forbes reported. Ballmer’s Microsoft stake also made him a billionaire. He spent 14 years as Microsoft’s CEO after Gates stepped down from the top post, and now owns the Los Angeles Clippers, per Forbes.

5. Larry Ellison became a billionaire nine years after founding Oracle.

Kimberly White/Getty Images Larry Ellison.

Current net worth: $US72.4 billion

Source of wealth: Oracle

Larry Ellison, now 75, cofounded software firm Oracle to produce and sell customer relationship management databases, per Forbes. A two-time college dropout, Ellison is now best known as an international playboy and tech titan, Business Insider previously reported.

4. and 3. It took Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page six years to become billionaires.

Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images Page and Brin.

Current net worths: $US67.5 billion (Brin), $US69.3 billion (Page)

Source of wealth: Google parent Alphabet

Larry Page and Sergey Brin co-founded Google in 1998 while working towards their PhDs at Stanford, per Forbes. The pair went on to spend decades atop Google parent Alphabet – with Page as CEO and Brin as president – before stepping down in December 2019.

2. Not only is Jeff Bezos worth more than any other person in history, he also nearly broke the record for becoming a billionaire the fastest. It only took him five years.

Katherine Taylor/Reuters Jeff Bezos.

Current net worth: $US183.1 billion

Source of wealth: Amazon

Jeff Bezos, 56, left his job at a New York City hedge fund to sell books on the internet in 1994. That company, called Amazon, became the world’s largest retailer and made its CEO the world’s richest man in the process.

1. Mark Zuckerberg might not have graduated from Harvard four years after enrolling, but he did join the three comma club in that amount of time.

Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images Mark Zuckerberg.

Current net worth: $US87.9 billion

Source of wealth: Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, 35, founded the social network in his dorm room at Harvard, Business Insider previously reported. Zuckerberg’s 15% stake in the company makes him the seventh-richest person on the planet according to Forbes, but the billionaire has said that he and wife Dr. Priscilla Chan plan to give most of their wealth away.

