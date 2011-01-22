How Long Do You Think You Could Go Without Mentioning Sarah Palin?

The last time a reporter refused to mention a celebrity’s name that was guaranteed to get attention was in 2007, when the Associated Press experimented with not mentioning Paris Hilton for a week.



Now Washington Post reporter Dana Milbank is pledging to try the same thing with Sarah Palin — for the entire month of February.

“I have a Sarah Palin problem.” Milbank declares.

I have written about her in 42 columns since Sen. John McCain picked her as his presidential running mate in 2008. I’ve mentioned her in dozens more blog posts, Web chats, and TV and radio appearances. I feel powerless to control my obsession, even though it cheapens and demeans me.

But today is the first day of the rest of my life. And so, I hereby pledge that, beginning on Feb 1, 2011, I will not mention Sarah Palin – in print, online or on television – for one month. Furthermore, I call on others in the news media to join me in this pledge of a Palin-free February.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Milbank to see if he makes it….one suspects one long Facebook screed on her end and the temptation to increase page views might be overwhelming.

What do you think? Does the nation need to go cold turkey on Palin?

Read the rest of Milbank’s pledge here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.