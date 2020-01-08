We tracked over 1,000 people's gym habits throughout 2019, and found they didn't ditch their resolutions by February

Getty/Emma Innocenti There’s good reason to be optimistic about 2020 gym goals.

Insider Data surveyed more than 1,000 people six times over the course of 2019, and found more people go to the gym in February than January, and continue going well into the spring.

For people who continue working out in April, they go more often than in earlier months, the data found.

More generally, 61% of people who make a resolution stick to it, according to other new data from Morning Consult.

Most people’s gym-going behaviours are fairly consistent and predictable: Data from ClassPass shows the the most popular time to work out is Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Despite rumours that New Year’s resolutions are doomed to fail, there may be some hope for your 2020 goals, at least when it comes to fitness.

New Insider Data reveals there’s an uptick in gym attendence in January compared to December, and that commitment builds well into the spring.

In a survey collected six times over the course of 2019, Insider asked more than 1,000 people how often they had been to the gym in the past two weeks. In December and early January, about 39% said they had gone at least once. But by January 22, that number had jumped to 43%, suggesting people made an effort to follow through on promises to get fit.

What’s more, people continued to go to the gym. By February 25, 45% said they had been to the gym in the past two weeks, according to the survey. Although that number dropped back to 43% by April, it was still higher than the rates of gym attendence in December.

In addition, people whose fitness habits lasted until April tended to go to the gym more often. Among people who went to the gym, the median number of visits was five per two weeks in the April survey compared to four per two weeks in the previous surveys.

That New Year’s optimism tracks for resolutions more generally, even outside the gym. According to in-depth surveys from data tech company Morning Consult, 61% of U.S. adults who said they made a New Year’s resolution stuck to it. (A caveat: People who broke their resolutions may occasionally deny they ever made one, the data also found.)

And, according to recent ClassPass data of over 1 million workouts across 2019, the most popular day of the year to work out is February 19, a far cry from other reports that people ditch their fitness resolutions by January 12.

Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Treadmills and other gym equipment may be tough to come by on Tuesday evenings, according to ClassPass data.

Other data trends show people tend to be very consistent with gym habits



These findings reiterate what trainers have long preached: Building a gym habit is all about consistency.

For ClassPass users, that consistency was apparent in weekly patterns. The data found that in 2019, the most popular day of the week to work out was Tuesday and the most popular time on weekdays was 5:30 p.m.

Personal trainer Noam Tamir, founder and CEO of TS Fitness, also finds Tuesday evenings to be busy nights at the gym.

“Most people are used to routine,” Tamir told Insider. “The weekend throws you off so Monday is when you recalibrate and Tuesday is when you are settled back into your weekday schedule.”

Monday also tends to be a recovery day, he added, either because people went hard on their workouts or hard on their partying over the weekend. Either way, Tamir said, Monday is a good time to recover and plan to hit the gym hard the next day so you can stay consistent.

Experts say exercising regularly, even if you have to catch a quick workout at home, is the key to making that healthy habit stick. This can be as simple as a five minute body-weight circuit. As long as you get up and moving, it will help stave off the winter hibernation instinct and keep you fit and healthy for the new year.



