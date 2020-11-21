How long can a Fleet be on Twitter? A timing guide for Fleets

Easy Camera/Shutterstock Fleets are made to be short.

Fleets on Twitter are about six seconds long by default, but you can also add videos up to 30 seconds long.

If you try to upload a video that’s longer than 30 seconds, you’ll have to cut a 30 second clip out of the video to use in your Fleet.

There’s no limit to how many Fleets you can send on Twitter, and all of your Fleets will be played in the order you sent them.

Fleets are a new addition to Twitter â€” they give you an Instagram Stories-like way to send temporary tweets to your Twitter followers.

Once you post a Fleet, it will last for exactly 24 hours, and then disappear forever. Twitter appears to hope users will use Fleets to start short-lived conversations and express casual thoughts that don’t deserve the permanence of ordinary tweets.

But although Twitter is emphasising that Fleets are short, it’s not clear exactly how short they’re supposed to be. Here’s what you should know about the timing of your Fleets.

How long Fleets can be on Twitter



The length of your Fleets will depend on what format they’re in.

A single text- or image-based Fleet will display for about six seconds â€” Twitter hasn’t revealed the exact timing, so this is just based on stopwatch testing. This also applies to Fleets created by sharing an existing tweet.

Meanwhile, videos can be up to 30 seconds long. You can upload longer videos, but you’ll have to cut out a 30 second clip to share.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can only post 30 seconds of video at a time.

But every Fleet you create within the same 24-hour period gets combined into chapters, so when a user opens your Fleet, each individual post plays back in sequence. You can see all the chapters of a Fleet indicated at the top of the screen as it plays.

This means that there’s no practical time limit; you can create any number of Fleets and they will play in order when opened.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When you open a user’s Fleets, you’ll see at the top of the screen how many Fleets they have, and how far through them you are.

