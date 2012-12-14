How Lolo Jones Became A Mainstream Star Without Winning A Single Olympic Medal

Photo: @lolojones

Lolo Jones is not your typical Olympic breakout star.She isn’t a 16-year-old gymnast or a phenom swimmer. She isn’t even a medalist.



In London, Lolo proved that it’s possible for Olympic athletes to stay relevant and achieve crossover fame without winning gold.

All you need is an incredible life story, a bubbly personality, some good looks, and a penchant for being honest and outspoken at all times.

It’s easier said than done, but Lolo proved it’s possible by going from a little-known “virgin track star” to a legitimately famous athlete in the space of five short months.

Here’s how she did it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.