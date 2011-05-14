Tim O'Shaughnessy: Here Is How LivingSocial And Groupon Are Different

Is Groupon’s reign over the daily deals industry unshakable?



The number two player LivingSocial is quickly gaining market share and is challenging Groupon for the leadership position.

In an exclusive interview, LivingSocial CEO and co-founder Tim O’Shaughnessy explains how the two companies are different, and why LivingSocial is on track to dominate the market.

To watch this video with a transcript, click here >

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

