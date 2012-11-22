How LinkedIn Chooses What News Stories You See

LinkedIn Today is a social business news product that appears on the very top of your LinkedIn page.



This news aggregator brings top business headlines to LinkedIn’s 175 million-plus members across 40 different industries, and it has become a powerful driver of traffic for media sites, including this one.

LinkedIn’s executive editor Dan Roth spoke at our Social Media ROI conference this fall to talk about how his team chooses what stories get featured on your customised LinkedIn Today page and on the pages of various professional groups, which carry on discussions about a particular industry.

Watch below Roth explain what the news selection process is like, and why the most shared stories are not necessarily the ones to be featured on the news feed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoDon’t Miss:

HP Is In A Whole Mess Of Trouble Right Now

One Startup Has Figured Out How To Disrupt The $35 Billion Flower Industry

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.