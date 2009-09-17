How Linda McMahon Will Lay The Smackdown On Chris Dodd (VIDEO)

Former WWE (WWE) CEO Linda McMahon announced today that she had resigned and would challenge Christopher Dodd for his Connecticut Senate Seat. This afternoon she appeared on Fox Biz to explain how she’s going to lay the smackdown on the embattled Senator. She says she’s going to run a special-interest-free campaign (max contribution will be $100), and that she’s eager to reduce the debt so that credit can flow back to the private sector. All in all, sounds like a typically conservative platform.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.