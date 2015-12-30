US

This is how likely you are to die from different causes in any given year in America

Justin Gmoser

As the famous saying goes, the only two things certain in life are death and taxes. The possibilities of death are endless, so see where you you stack up against the odds of dying from different causes in any given year in America based on the most recent data from the National Safety Council. 

Produced by Justin Gmoser 

Follow BI Video: On Facebook 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.