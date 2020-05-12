A major gym chain is starting to reopen in the US. Precautions include temperature checks and a 400-page cleaning protocol.

Courtesy of Life Time

Oklahoma began phase one of its coronavirus lockdown re-opening plan on May 8. That includes allowing gyms and fitness centres to open up.

National gym chain Life Time has opted to re-open its first location nationwide in Oklahoma City.

The company has implemented extensive new procedures for post-lockdown gym life, including spacing out equipment, limiting group class sizes, checking the temperatures of employees and guests, and following a cleaning protocol more than 400 pages long.

As cities and states consider how people might return to business as usual, the fitness industry presents an unusual quandary: how might people return to the gym safely considering the close contact and shared surface-touching that a typical sweat session involves?

For Life Time, a US health and fitness chain, the end of Oklahoma’s coronavirus shutdown provided an opportunity to slowly test the waters, reopening the first of their US gyms in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City location is opening in part because of local restrictions easing – many states have ongoing lockdowns, and gym openings in those locations may not happen for months. But the decision to reopen this specific Life Time location is also based on customer feedback, according to the company’s chief operating officer Jeff Zweifel.

In a survey, over two-thirds of members at that location said they were interested in coming back to the gym. Here are the changes Life Time has made to help keep the gym safe.

The company has a 400-page cleaning protocol

Zweifel said the top priority is a strict disinfecting and sanitizing protocol, particularly for high-touch surfaces like exercise machines, weights, railings, and lockers.

In addition to shortened open hours to allow time for deep-cleaning, customers will also be asked to sanitize equipment before and after use with spray and wipes.

Group fitness classes have been scheduled to allow time between sessions for deep cleaning, according to Zweifel. In total, the club has more than 400 pages worth of cleaning protocols outlined in a manual that’s been shared with staff and management, he said.

Equipment and facilities have been spaced out to allow for social distancing



The gym is implementing social distancing throughout the gym, from personal training sessions to the weight racks and cardio machines.

Equipment has been spaced out, Zweifel said, so gym goers can maintain the recommended six feet apart during their workouts.

The gym’s capacity will be monitored to make sure it doesn’t exceed the space requirement. Zweifel said peak hours are being closely recorded and that information on when the gym is busiest will be available online so gym goers can plan their workout during less crowded times.

That includes information about the locker rooms, where shower use will be limited to every other stall, lockers will be spaced out, and access to saunas and steam rooms will be limited.

Personal trainer sessions will also be held at a distance. Any one to one training will be strictly hands off, maintaining a minimum of six feet, according to the website.

Fitness classes will be distanced



Group classes will require at least six feet between participants, and they will limit contact as much as possible.

Gym-goers will need a reservation to attend a class, and attendance will be capped to prevent overcrowding. On the bright side, though, attendees will no longer have to get or put away weights. Everything needed for class will be laid out in advance, in carefully-spaced stations in the fitness room.

“We understand members may not want to carry through on all the etiquette, but we will be strongly encouraging it.” Zweifel said. “If it comes down to it, we will remove members from the club if they’re creating a situation that has negative repercussions for our member or team member.”

Staff will undergo regular temperature checks and wear masks



Everyone working at Life Time’s gym will have to take precautions, too. Staff members will be required to wear masks and take regular temperature checks, either at home or before their shifts.

Customers will strongly encouraged to stay home if they have any illness or possible symptoms, and Zweifel said Life Time is working on thermal panels that allow temperature screening as people enter the club.

Even though Life Time is beginning to reopen, Zweifel acknowledged a lot of unknowns about what the near future could look like nationwide. The company plans to open its locations in South Tulsa, Oklahoma and South Jordan, Utah, on May 15. Locations in Texas and Alabama are slated for the following week.

The specific locations will depend on how receptive local customers are and what local governments advise.

“We don’t have any objective to be first in the market to reopen,” Zweifel said.

Life Time has also discussed a contingency plan in case a second wave of the coronavirus strikes, as some experts have predicted.

“Where and how consumers are managing outside of our space, I can’t control,” he said. “What we can control is that we are steadfast and relentless in protocols on cleaning, distancing, and spacing.”



