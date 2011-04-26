How Life Will Suck For Facebook Employees After They Get Really Rich

Facebook employees who don’t know what’s about ot hit them.

Photo: Facebook

When Facebook IPOs next year, many of its employees will have more wealth than most American businesses writes peHUB’s Connie Loizos.Don’t be jealous!



It’s could really suck for them.

At least, that’s according to psychologist Stephen Goldbart, who helps (!) newly rich people cope (!) with all the changes money brings.

He says big money presents three big challenges…

Your friends will change. “If your friends have a lot of money, it’s easier. Then you’re part of a cohort of people who are grappling with the same issues.” But “even if you’re perfectly nice about it, people start treating you differently. There’s envy; there are requests.”

Your kids will be lazy or bratty. “Whether you live large or not, your kids will know that you have money,” says Goldbart. “The kids say [to me], ‘I know exactly how much my dad is worth. I looked it up online.'”

Your grandkids will be poor like you were growing up. “The old adage about going from shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations? It’s true 80 per cent of the time,” says Goldbart.

