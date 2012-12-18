How Lena Dunham Went From Unknown Filmmaker To TV Star In Less Than A Year

Photo: Getty

2012 was a good year for Lena Dunham.The 26-year-old 2008 Oberlin-alum went from little known independent filmmaker to a famous name after creating, directing and starring in HBO’s hit show “Girls.”



Since premiering in April, “Girls,” which is executive produced by Judd Apatow, has won an Emmy and been nominated for two Golden Globes. The show premieres its second season January 13 and is already set for a third season after that.

Dunham, meanwhile, has signed a reported $3.5 million book deal tentatively titled “Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She’s Learned” in which she writes and illustrates essays about love, sex and life as a 20-something living in New York.

From preschool in Brooklyn to red carpets in Hollywood, here’s how Lena Dunham became the toast of 2012.

