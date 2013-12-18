LEBRON JAMES: How The Best Basketball Player Alive Spends His Millions

2013 was a huge year for LeBron James.

On the court, he won his second-straight NBA championship and fourth MVP.

Off the court, he piled up a bunch of endorsements that will help him reach his stated goal of becoming a billion-dollar athlete.

He has amassed some awesome cars and houses as a result. And he still has time for his lovely, surprisingly normal family.

