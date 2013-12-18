LEBRON JAMES: How The Best Basketball Player Alive Spends His Millions

2013 was a huge year for LeBron James.
On the court, he won his second-straight NBA championship and fourth MVP.
Off the court, he piled up a bunch of endorsements that will help him reach his stated goal of becoming a billion-dollar athlete.
He has amassed some awesome cars and houses as a result. And he still has time for his lovely, surprisingly normal family.
He also has a deal with Nike. The company signed him to a 7-year, $US93 million deal right out of high school.
Forbes estimates he has added $US111 million to Heat owner Mickey Arison's net worth since joining the Heat.
Warren Buffett said of LeBron, 'He's savvy. He's smart about financial matters. It's amazing to me the maturity he exhibits.'
All that savvy has allowed him to buy some sweet toys. Dwyane Wade and he have matching Porsche's. It's unclear who has which colour.
He also owns a 30,000-square foot compound in his hometown of Akron. He held Thanksgiving for the entire Heat team there this year.
His lavish purchases aren't just for himself. He bought his fiancee Savannah Brinson a reported $US300,000 engagement ring.
But in general he tries to lay low and keep himself out of the gossip pages. He even rode his bike to a game last year.
Most importantly, 2013 was the year LeBron won back most of the fans who turned on him after 'The Decision' in 2010.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.