LEBRON JAMES: How The Best Basketball Player Alive Spends His Millions

2013 was a huge year for LeBron James.

On the court, he won his second-straight NBA championship and fourth MVP.

Off the court, he piled up a bunch of endorsements that will help him reach his stated goal of becoming a billion-dollar athlete.

He has amassed some awesome cars and houses as a result. And he still has time for his lovely, surprisingly normal family.

LeBron has made $US129 million in career NBA salary, and he's only 28 years old.

He makes ~$33 million per year (nearly twice his NBA salary) in endorsements.

He's in ad campaigns for huge companies like McDonald's and Samsung.

He also has a deal with Nike. The company signed him to a 7-year, $US93 million deal right out of high school.

A souped-up verison of his Nike LeBron X's retailed for $US270

Forbes estimates he has added $US111 million to Heat owner Mickey Arison's net worth since joining the Heat.

He's also quite the businessman himself. He owns a piece of Liverpool FC.

Warren Buffett said of LeBron, 'He's savvy. He's smart about financial matters. It's amazing to me the maturity he exhibits.'

He landed the cover of NBA2k14 this year.

He also helped design a $US51,000 watch.

All that savvy has allowed him to buy some sweet toys. Dwyane Wade and he have matching Porsche's. It's unclear who has which colour.

He also owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, with TVs in the seats.

When he joined the Heat, he bought a $US9 million home in Coconut Grove.

He also owns a 30,000-square foot compound in his hometown of Akron. He held Thanksgiving for the entire Heat team there this year.

His lavish purchases aren't just for himself. He bought his fiancee Savannah Brinson a reported $US300,000 engagement ring.

LeBron and Savannah are high-school sweethearts, and they have two kids together.

Their wedding was a three-day party in San Diego.

They went to Italy for their honeymoon.

Savannah just opened a juice bar in Miami.

The only time we really see him let loose is when he wins something...

Like when he wore this awesome fang shirt at a nightclub after the Heat won the title in 2012.

Or when he ate pizza on stage with Drake after winning it all this year.

But in general he tries to lay low and keep himself out of the gossip pages. He even rode his bike to a game last year.

He was named SI Sportsman of the Year in 2012, and managed to out-do himself this year.

He won his second-straight title in dominant fashion.

He did so while cementing his status as the best player in the league by far.

He won NBA MVP for the second straight year, as well as NBA Finals MVP.

Most importantly, 2013 was the year LeBron won back most of the fans who turned on him after 'The Decision' in 2010.

