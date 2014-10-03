How Barack Obama, Mark Cuban, Anna Wintour, And Other Leaders Stay In Shape

When you’re running the country, eradicating poverty, or disrupting incumbents all day it can be hard to stay in shape.
This is bad news, given that fitness seemingly has something to do with individual and organisation-wide performance. A University of Cologne study of the S&P 1500 index found that companies with CEOs who had finished a marathon were worth 5% more than other CEOs, while those with bigger waistlines were seen as less capable of leading well.
With that in mind, we looked into how heavy hitters as diverse as President Obama, Mark Cuban, and Anna Wintour stay fit.
The billionaire and global health advocate takes care of his own health with a trot on the treadmill nestled inside his 66,000 square foot home.
Since he has an endless appetite for knowledge, he watches courses from the Teaching Company while getting his morning jog in.
To keep up with the Dallas Mavericks, billionaire Mark Cuban gets at least an hour of exercise almost every day.
Owning an athletics franchise doesn't make you fit, but Cuban knows how to do the work.
'I try to do cardio for at least an hour, six or seven days a week, knowing I'll miss a day or two now and then because of travel,' he tells the Dallas Morning News. 'I do elliptical and the stair gauntlet; play basketball; and take kickboxing and Latin fusion aerobic classes at Lifetime Fitness.'
At 64, Branson reportedly still parties every night when he's at home on his island in the Caribbean.
Branson, who says he works out more for fitness than weight, takes a hybrid approach to well-being.
'I pop into the gym when I'm travelling, play tennis and kitesurf, and ran the marathon last year,' he tells the Daily Mail.
Winfrey's trainer Bob Greene recently dished on the talk show host's training regimen.
It's pretty rigorous, with at least 45 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of strength training six days a week, complete with squats, chest presses, and inclined presses.
Levchin is known for his obsessive attention to detail -- it helped him, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk make a gigantic splash with PayPal.
Beyond startups, Levchin is obsessed with cycling.
Men's Health paints a picture of his routine:
Every morning at about 5 a.m. a flaming blur of Spandex we will call Levbot 2.0 careens out of its San Francisco home and into the darkness. On a typical morning, Levbot will zoom across the Golden Gate Bridge and scale the Shoreline Highway on the way to Point Reyes. After heading home, Levchin inputs data on his power output, heart rate and weight into software that he built himself. In fact, his bike collects eight different data points including cadence, power, heart rate and gradient.
If you're going to push through the startup grind you have to stay active.
Patzer -- who sold Mint to Intuit for $170 million -- provides a case study.
'You cannot work 14-hour days without getting a good workout in as a break,' Patzer says.
He describes his typical day as working from 9 a.m to 7 p.m., then taking a two-hour break to work out and have dinner, and then spending a few hours more on work until midnight.
'If there was no break with physical activity,' he says, 'you'd be more tired and less alert.'
Wintour gets up every morning at 5:45 for an hour of tennis -- before she gets her famous daily blowout.
When she's at home in New York she heads to the Midtown Tennis Club, where lots of fashion folk swing rackets.
Her trainer Byron Spence says she's dogged on the court.
'She's like a retriever,' he tells the New York Times. 'She's so fast. She'll chase down everything. She doesn't hit with a lot of spin, but she has an amazing cross-court forehand.'
The icon loves the game so much that she skipped New York Fashion Week to attend the US Open.
