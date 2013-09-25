How Leaders Can Identify Their Own Blind Spots

When your company grows quickly and you’re in a leadership position, there are a few things you need to be aware of.

“One is personal blind spots and the other is personal comfort zones,” Francisco D’Souza, CEO of information technology company Cognisant, tells Adam Bryant at The New York Times.“Those two things can be real gotchas.”

D’Souza says it’s difficult to see your own blind spot because most people would rather stay in their comfort zones. However, if you want to make it in today’s fast-changing world, you need to push harder as soon as you start feeling comfortable.

You can identify these blind spots by talking to other leaders “because they are, in a sense, a mirror,” he says.

“I can assess what I think they’re doing well, and where I think their blind spots are,” says D’Souza. “It’s easier to see someone else’s blind spots than it is to see your own, of course, and you can use that to reflect on what your own blind spots are.”

